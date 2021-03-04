Minimizing India’s Expenditure on Defence Pensions, we have a Solution!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

India’s burgeoning defence pensions expenditure is unsustainable and begs immediate action. Starting with the Kargil Review Committee, many solutions have been mooted over the last two decades to address this problem but none of them has fructified. Meanwhile, the expenditure has ballooned after the implementation of the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme.

In this video, we try to address this issue, proposing solutions that will not only help mitigate budgetary challenges but also strengthen the external and internal security system.

Click here to read our Discussion Document.