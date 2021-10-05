Media coverage of “India’s Path to Power: Strategy in a World Adrift”

A panel featuring some of the country’s leading thinkers and policy practitioners, including Takshashila’s Lt. Gen. Prakash Menon, Nitin Pai and Ajit Ranade, released India’s Path to Power: Strategy in a World Adrift, a discussion document that identifies the key principles that should guide India’s strategic trajectory in the next decade. The document was covered widely by the national media.

The Times of India’s coverage was centred around the need for India to embrace inclusive growth. You can read it here. Hindustan Times’ coverage was centred around India’s policy of strategic autonomy. You can read it here & here. The Hindu’s coverage was centred around the erosion of inclusivity in Indian democracy. You can read it here. The coverage by Indian Express focussed on the report’s analysis of the challenge posed by China and Pakistan. You can read it here. The Wire’s coverage was centred around the need for India to safeguard its constitutional values. You can read it here.