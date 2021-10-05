Media coverage of “India’s Path to Power: Strategy in a World Adrift”

A panel featuring some of the country’s leading thinkers and policy practitioners, including Takshashila’s Lt. Gen. Prakash Menon, Nitin Pai and Ajit Ranade, released India’s Path to Power: Strategy in a World Adrift, a discussion document that identifies the key principles that should guide India’s strategic trajectory in the next decade. The document was covered widely by the national media.
