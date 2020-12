Manoj Kewalramani, Fellow, China Studies, at Takshashila, was quoted in VICE World News on China’s policy of creating settlements along areas disputed with Bhutan near the border with India. He said:

“[Chinese President] Xi Jinping has been talking about creating holistic national security for the last couple of years, which entails having people at the borders. Once you have physical structures and settlements, it’s difficult to change the status quo.”

