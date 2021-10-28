Manoj Kewalramani quoted in the Voice of Vietnam on China’s new border law

Manoj Kewalramani was quoted in the Voice of Vietnam on China’s new border law. Commenting on the specific provisions of the law, Manoj said:

This is an expansive law that does not just address security issues and other issues. developments in border areas but also related to management and authorization of key agencies to perform specific tasks. This is part of an effort to create a legal structure, define clear responsibilities, and establish frameworks that allow government to act. In addition, article 10 of the Land Border Protection Law – which calls for a combination of efforts to ensure border security and economic development is seen as the basis for China to promote the construction of border villages and encourage people settled here.

