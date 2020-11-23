Manoj Kewalramani quoted in The Telegraph on India not joining RCEP

Manoj Kewalramani was quoted in an article in The Telegraph published on 18th November, on India not joining the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement. Manoj was quoted as saying:

“We cannot join because we are not competitive. And we are not competitive because policy limits us and folks are risk averse. The political economy is such that you cannot enact changes. Then how does one ever get competitive? RCEP could have created a shock to the system, an impetus to change.”

