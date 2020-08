Manoj Kewalramani was quoted in a column by Paran Balakrishnan in The Hindu BusinessLine. Published on 4 August, the column highlights how China’s attempts to revive its economy by spending big are obscured as it continues to make more enemies globally.

Manoj was quoted as saying

“Their hope is to get through this year. But if they aren’t able to create jobs, they won’t be able to create demand.”

You can read the column here.