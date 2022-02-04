Manoj Kewalramani quoted in Sputnik News about China-Russia relations

Manoj Kewalramani was quoted in Sputnik News about China-Russia relations. Last week, Russia and China issued a joint statement following talks between presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. Speaking on the joint statement, Manoj said:

The joint statement is quite a remarkable document. It shows tremendous commonality of purpose between China and Russia in terms of their visions for a post-pandemic world order. In addition, the statement does indicate Beijing’s support for Moscow on some specific issues. For instance, it explicitly opposes NATO’s enlargement, supports Russian proposals for security guarantees in Europe and opposes deployment of US ground-based missiles in Asia-Pacific and Europe

You can read the full article here.