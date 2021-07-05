Manoj Kewalramani quoted in Kake news on Lavrov’s visit to India and China

Manoj Kewalramani was quoted in Kake news on Lavrov’s visit to India and China. On the reasons behind the closeness between Russia and China, he said:

There is common purpose that exists between those two sides, particularly with regard to the kind of international order that they would like to see.

On India’s response to the Ukraine-Russia war, Manoj said:

India has refused to condemn Russia’s invasion, despite pressure from its Western partners to do so — and one major reason is India’s dependency on Russian weapons for its own national security. That relationship is “essential to India’s interests, particularly India’s security interests.

