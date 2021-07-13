Manoj Kewalramani quoted in India Today on India’s Tibet policy

Manoj Kewalramani, Fellow-China Studies at the Takshashila Institution, was quoted in an article in India Today on the Indian Prime Minister publicly wishing the Dalai Lama on his 86th birthday.

“I see the public acknowledgement by the Prime Minister as significant in terms of signalling to Beijing. The Indian government appears to be telling the Chinese leadership that it is much more willing to touch upon matters that Beijing might consider sensitive, particularly if China is unwilling to take India’s sensitivities and interests into account, say with regard to the boundary issue…In saying this, it is important to not over-interpret the policy significance of the prime minister wishing the Dalai Lama when it comes to matters of his succession or, for that matter, with regard to India’s approach to the issues of Xinjiang and Hong Kong. At present, all this is signalling.”

