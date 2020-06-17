Create Your Own World Order
Jun
2020

Manoj Kewalramani Quoted in Arab News on the Galwan Valley clash

By

Manoj Kewalramani was quoted in an article by Sanjay Kumar in Arab News on 16th June 2020, discussing the clashes between Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley. Manoj was quoted as saying:

“It is extremely serious. For decision-makers on either side, this is a new dynamic, which breaches what had become an uneasy threshold of patrolling and incursions. What it tells us about the broader relationship is that we are likely to see volatility as both countries rise, and it will take significant political will to maintain stability.”

Read the full article here.

Related Articles

About Author

Takshashila Media

Latest Books

Between the Buyer and the Seller
August 25, 2017By
Book: Distance from Delhi—Essays on Geopolitics, Economics and Public Policy
December 15, 2015By, , , , and
Book: A Visible Hand
December 15, 2015By and