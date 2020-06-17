Manoj Kewalramani Quoted in Arab News on the Galwan Valley clash

Manoj Kewalramani was quoted in an article by Sanjay Kumar in Arab News on 16th June 2020, discussing the clashes between Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley. Manoj was quoted as saying:

“It is extremely serious. For decision-makers on either side, this is a new dynamic, which breaches what had become an uneasy threshold of patrolling and incursions. What it tells us about the broader relationship is that we are likely to see volatility as both countries rise, and it will take significant political will to maintain stability.”

