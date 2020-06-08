Create Your Own World Order
Jun
2020

Manoj Kewalramani Quoted in Arab News on India-China border talks

By

Manoj Kewalramani was quoted in an article by Sanjay Kumar in Arab News on 8th June 2020, discussing the military-to-military talks between India and China in Ladakh. Manoj was quoted as saying:

The talks do not mean a “de-escalation or disengagement anytime soon” or the cessation of dispute. “The nature of the boundary dispute, the ambiguity surrounding claims and the strategic dynamic of the India-China relationship imply that we should continue to expect incidents and volatility.”

Read the full article here.

