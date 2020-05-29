Manoj Kewalramani Quoted in Arab News on India-China border stand-off

Manoj Kewalramani was quoted in an article by Sanjay Kumar in Arab News on 28th May 2020 in an article discussing the standoff between India and China in Ladakh. Manoj was quoted as saying:

From a geopolitical perspective both sides need stability at this time and the current situation on the border is not helping either of them. Beijing is facing challenges on many fronts, an economic slowdown, tensions with the US, international anger amid the pandemic, protests in Hong Kong, etc. Likewise, New Delhi’s interests lie in managing the COVID-19 outbreak at home and focusing on reviving the economy.”

