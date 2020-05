Manoj Kewalramani was quoted in an article by Saif Khalid in Al Jazeera on 27th May 2020 in an article discussing tensions between India and China in Ladakh. Manoj was quoted as saying:

“What’s happening today does seem to have central guidance in China, with the leadership not wanting to appear weak on territorial issues. In that sense, this situation fits a pattern of the escalation in the South China Sea and Hong Kong.”

Read the full article here.