Making State Finance Commissions work

State Finance Commissions (SFC), constitutional bodies that recommend allocating resources between state and local governments, have had a chequered history in India. In yet another attempt to revive these institutions, the Fifteenth Union Finance Commission (15th UFC) recommended that the submission of SFC reports be a precondition for local governments to receive additional grants. The intention here is to nudge state governments to take SFCs seriously. In this article, we look at how this attempt might play out.

Read the full article in Deccan Herald