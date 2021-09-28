Lt. Gen. (Dr.) Prakash Menon(Retd.) quoted in Brighter Kashmir

Lt. Gen. (Dr.) Prakash Menon(Retd.) was quoted in a Brighter Kashmir article on the youth of Kashmir. He said:

“Pakistan believes that it can control the situation in Afghanistan then their National security situation will improve a lot, that is why they had supported and augmented Taliban by all possible means, which is not manifested as per their designs . Also, there is a high possibility that factions of Taliban might spill over to Pakistan through TTP or any other means. Taliban has undertaken a liberation movement which we term as terrorism and Taliban is being guided by Pakistan as Taliban does not have any administrative experience to run the country’s machinery. Pakistan will definitely try to exploit and create the situation of Kashmir and China also, which is with the aim to get mileage”.