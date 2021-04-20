LAC Talks – Commentaries on India – 7 Tigers Taken Down – National Security Day – Tech Rectification – GDP Unpacked – Kerry’s Visit & Suga-Biden Summit

Eye on China is a weekly newsletter that covers developments related to China from an Indian interests perspective.

I. India-China Ties

There has been commentary and source-based reportage from both sides after the latest Corp Commander-level talks, which I covered last week. First, Shehesh Alex Philip reports for ThePrint that the PLA now wants de-escalation before disengagement. In other words, it wants both sides to withdraw additional troops brought in as back-up to those in the front. India wants the frontline troops withdrawn first.

The report adds that “De-escalation before disengagement could give China an advantage as it can move troops back to the frontline much faster than India due to the better infrastructure on its side of the Himalayan frontier, experts said. The China Study Group, the sources said, will meet soon to take stock of the talks and discuss the proposal sent by China, and the Indian response.” This meeting could get delayed due to ongoing state elections, however, the report claims. Clearly, there is little urgency it seems.

Shishir Gupta’s report in HT quotes an unidentified official as saying that “complete disengagement in this area (Gogra-Hot Springs) will take time and more persuasion.” Gupta writes that “the PLA clearly wants that Indian Army recognise its new positions along the Ladakh LAC beyond patrolling point 15 and 17A and is very reluctant to go back to its dug-outs before April 2020.” He then quotes another official as saying that “there are some 60 Chinese troops ahead of its April 2020 positions in the Gogra-Hot Springs area and disengagement remains incomplete till status quo ante is restored. Once this step is completed, the next step would be to address the patrolling rights of Indian Army in Depsang Bulge, a 2013 legacy issue.”

Krishn Kaushik reports for the Indian Express that quotes an unidentified, but “highly placed source” as saying that at Patrolling Point 15 and PP-17A in Hot Springs and Gogra Post, the Chinese “had agreed earlier” to pull back troops but “later refused to vacate”. In the recent talks, according to the source, China said India “should be happy with what has been achieved.” There’s more in the piece about PLA troop strength in the area. It is said to be down from a company strength to a platoon strength. This suggests somewhere around 30-odd troops. The report then delves into some detail about the situation at Depsang plains. The key points it makes:

The PLA has been blocking Indian patrols in Depsang since 2013; this is attributed to better infrastructure connectivity allowing it to do so. At one point, the source quoted says this blocking of Indian patrols even predates 2013.

As of April 2020, the status quo has not changed in Depsang.

The Indian side added the Depsang issue to the current talks around the fourth-fifth round of Corp-Commander level talks. So that’s somewhere around mid-July to early August. This is well before the initiative to take the heights in the Kailash range.

Some more interesting bits: The source says that during the crisis, the PLA were “not organised” for combat except in the Pangong Tso region where there was “some deployment” on the north bank and in the Kailash range. In addition, he/she points out that while initially it was thought that the PLA had focussed on Ladakh due to India’s infrastructure build-up and the DSDBO road in particular, the Chinese side has not raised the road issue in talks. “It was a planned move, and was not done at the local level, unlike previous incidents. They had come in at multiple locations. It was a well-planned operation and was different,” the source added.

My thought: This was not a local operation; that’s not been in question for a long, long time. But the Chinese in their public statements have very clearly pointed to Indian infrastructure development as one of their concerns. An example is their account of the Galwan valley clash. Even if they don’t discuss this in talks, their actions essentially impede India’s infrastructure development and connectivity drive. Also, I’d really like to know from the source whether the Chinese explained why they did what they did? Because officially, we still don’t seem to know.

