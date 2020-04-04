Kautilya and COVID-19

Author: Dr Kajari Kamal, Research Faculty, Takshashila Institution.

Why is it that Kautilyan principles are invoked only when India tries to outdo its neighbor through an unconventional military endeavour (recent India-Pakistan conflict ), or when devising novel ways to upgrade India’s modern warfare capabilities , or when the nation witnesses a dramatic twist in domestic politics, often by resort to clever means? Surely, the expansion and maintenance of a political entity as large as the Mauryan Empire would have necessitated a wider, more comprehensive, understanding of governance and statecraft.

