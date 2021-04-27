Summary

The Quad should make semiconductors a focus area within its expansive technology cooperation agenda. Since each Quad member enjoys a comparative advantage in a specific sub-domain of the semiconductor supply chain, this grouping is well-placed to collaborate. This paper outlines some of the guiding principles and makes specific recommendations to kick start a Quad semiconductor partnership.

Read the full paper on the Institute of South Asian Studies website here [HTML & PDF].

Image by brookhaven from Pixabay