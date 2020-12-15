Apply To Our Courses Now!
Dec
2020

Is India really closer to achieving sanitation goals?

By
,

This article was first published in Deccan Herald. Views are personal.

While the whole world is grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, there is another public health issue which needs to be addressed with equal rigour and that is of sanitation. The WHO, in collaboration with UNICEF, released a report in November, on the state of the world’s sanitation and it paints a grim picture. While the global progress towards achieving sanitation-related sustainable development goals has been rather slow, the report states that India is one of the thirty countries that is on its way to meeting the targets. Last year, on 2ndOctober, India was declared open defecation free.

Sunila Dixit

