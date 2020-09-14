Iran-Pakistan Rivalry In Afghanistan Works for India

The Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan held in New Delhi on November 10 marks India’s re-entry into the contested landscape of Af-Pak geopolitics. However, due to the regional states’ differing focus on the terrorism threat, refugee crisis, regional stability etc, Indian concerns about the repercussions of ISI activities in Afghanistan will likely remain a low priority for most regional powers, except Iran. It’s Iran that has both the interest and resources to resist Pakistan’s domination in Afghanistan.

What is the genesis of the Iran-Pakistan rivalry?

Despite the public portrayal of a “cordial” relationship between the two Islamic Republics, their intelligence services – the ISI and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) – remain engaged in a geostrategic rivalry in the region. Thus, the ISI has used jihadi outfits like Jundullah and Jaish al-Adl to destabilise Iran, whereas the IRGC supports Baloch insurgents in Pakistan.

