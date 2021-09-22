India’s Vaccine Diplomacy should take a Backseat Now

As a major vaccine manufacturer, India is expected to lend its hand to protect global health by exporting vaccines to other nations which are yet to administer vaccination doses to the majority of its population. Sources in the Indian government have mentioned India’s plans to restart the export of vaccines to African nations in the coming weeks.

There have also been reports that the Prime Minister’s visit with the United States President later this month will discuss the possibility of India’s role in vaccine exports. Biden is expected to convince Modi to make India release a number of doses as humanitarian aid to other countries to combat the spread of the virus and its deadly variants.

But is it time to go back to vaccine diplomacy or should India take time to assess the situation better and make a rational decision? There are reasons to suggest that India, despite being a benevolent state, should adopt a wait and watch approach when dealing with vaccine exports from the country.

