Create Your Own World Order
Feb
2020

India’s Troops in Afghanistan: An Old Request in a New Context

By and

Boots on the ground are secondary; India’s key objective in Afghanistan should be to help the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan claim a monopoly over the legitimate use of physical force. India can contribute a lot towards capacity building of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF). The biggest challenges it currently faces are related to the decline in the quality of human resources at hand, rather than a shortage of financial resources.

Read the full article on The Telegraph here.

Related Articles

Latest Books

Between the Buyer and the Seller
August 25, 2017By
Book: Distance from Delhi—Essays on Geopolitics, Economics and Public Policy
December 15, 2015By, , , , and
Book: A Visible Hand
December 15, 2015By and