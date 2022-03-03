India’s diplomatic tightrope around Russia’s Ukraine invasion | Explained

India’s efforts to walk a diplomatic tightrope around Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have started to draw some criticism from strategic affairs commentators.

India’s permanent representative at the United Nations, T S Tirumurti, expressed India’s “deep concern over the developments, which if not handled carefully, may well undermine the peace and security of the region.”

The Indian reaction to the war opens it to charges of double standards by the West, especially when New Delhi has been sharply critical of China’s violations of its “territorial integrity and sovereignty” since May 2020. Why does India see the situation in Europe as different from the situation on the Line of Actual Control with China?

