India no match to China’s border infrastructure build-up

India and China have been involved in multiple stand-offs on the disputed Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh for the past 18 months. Both countries have also forward deployed their forces on the entire India-China border. Latest satellite images reveal that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is constructing a bridge in Eastern Ladakh connecting the North and South Banks of Pangong Tso – one of the five stand-off points – to reduce the distance between the PLA garrison at Kurnak fort and the South Bank’s Moldo border point. Currently, the PLA has to take a roundabout crossing the Rutog County to reach these two points, but the bridge, on completion, would provide a direct axis and reduce the distance between two points by almost 140 km. But this is not a one-off instance of China’s border supporting infrastructure development. Multiple Indian and Western reports have already highlighted its phenomenal border infrastructure development, especially since Xi Jinping became the General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Read in The Times of India