Several strands of strategic vectors may have been generated from the geostrategic moves signified by the first ever summit, albeit virtual, of the Quad leaders, Joe Biden, Narendra Modi, Yoshide Suga and Scott Morrison on March 12, 2020. In a first for the Quad, a joint statement was released that serves as a declaration broadly conveying the goals and areas of focus of the group. China is not mentioned and that silence is deafening.