India-China Stand-off; New WTC Army Commander-Details; SCS; Military Recruitment; China in IOR; PLA & COVID-19; Unmanned Helicopters and more

I. The Big Story: India-China Standoff

There is a little more clarity now on what’s happening at the Sino-Indian border. From what we know, Pangong Tso, Galwan valley region and Hot Springs in Ladakh, and Naku La in Sikkim are the flashpoints for the ongoing face-off. But, as some of the retired Indian Generals indicate, the likelihood of protracted stand-off, unlike the past, is more this time. This is because most of the previous incidents were localised. But the current stand-off is at least spread over four points along the LAC complicating the early disengagement and returning to status quo.

Read more