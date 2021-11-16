How to prevent accidental wars? Strongmen Putin, Xi, Modi are risk-takers, can be triggers

The virtual meeting on 15 November between Presidents Joe Biden of the US and Xi Jinping of China could hopefully be the forerunner to a dialogue process that was so far missing in action. The relationship had turned openly hostile, and the drift towards armed conflict due to misjudgement and miscommunication needed repair. Some political and military leaders had been warning of the risk of an accidental war—a possibility that could have driven both leaders to acknowledge the danger.

Violence, hatred, enmity: trinity of war

A mere understanding of the nature of the beast that resides surreptitiously in incidents between adversarial military entities is necessary but insufficient to prevent them. Prevention demands political rationale to prevail over the forces that pull in the direction of escalation. Prussian theorist Carl von Clausewitz’s theory of escalation in the form of a ‘trinity’ of forces, which prevails in nations that interact with each other, is probably an explanation that has stood the test of time.