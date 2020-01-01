How Indians View the World: Findings of India’s Global Outlook Survey

Download The Takshashila Global Outlook Survey as a PDF

India’s Global Outlook Survey is an initiative by the Takshashila Institution to understand how Indian policymakers, the country’s strategic affairs community, and ordinary citizens view the world and India’s role in it.

The Survey was conducted through online polling in English between August and October 2021. It consisted of 26 questions, some of which required the participants to rank choices in order of priority.

Key Highlights