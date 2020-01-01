How Indians View the World: Findings of India’s Global Outlook Survey

Download The Takshashila Global Outlook Survey as a PDF
India’s Global Outlook Survey is an initiative by the Takshashila Institution to understand how Indian policymakers, the country’s strategic affairs community, and ordinary citizens view the world and India’s role in it.
The Survey was conducted through online polling in English between August and October 2021. It consisted of 26 questions, some of which required the participants to rank choices in order of priority.
Key Highlights
- A majority of respondents believe that a slowing economy is India’s primary strategic challenge.
India’s continuing border crisis with China and the threat of a two-front war strongly resonates in the respondents’ outlook on security.
When it comes to US-China relations, most respondents believe that India needs to work much more closely with middle powers to manage the fallout of the increasing competition between Washington and Beijing.
Despite this, a majority of respondents also argue for deeper Quad cooperation, desiring for the group to be institutionalised with a permanent secretariat.
