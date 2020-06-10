Has China achieved its leap to ‘Quantum Supremacy’?

The quantum race is heating up. Last month, the US and Australia signed an official agreement on quantum technology and information science, emphasising the exchange of skills and development in the field for the protection of intellectual property as well as building safe and secure research environments.
It also highlighted a focus on quantum technology for the two nations to collaborate in developing and setting technical standards that foster interoperability, innovation and transparency.
President Xi Jinping has established a national strategy for China to become technologically self-reliant and surpass the US as the global leader in emerging and critical technologies. At the heart of this is quantum innovation and research. Apart from allocating funds for a long-term quantum mega project, Xi also announced the establishment of a National Laboratory for Quantum Information Sciences.