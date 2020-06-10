Has China achieved its leap to ‘Quantum Supremacy’?

It also highlighted a focus on quantum technology for the two nations to collaborate in developing and setting technical standards that foster interoperability, innovation and transparency.

President Xi Jinping has established a national strategy for China to become technologically self-reliant and surpass the US as the global leader in emerging and critical technologies. At the heart of this is quantum innovation and research. Apart from allocating funds for a long-term quantum mega project, Xi also announced the establishment of a National Laboratory for Quantum Information Sciences.

