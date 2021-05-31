Hand Me the Paper: Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox

To my delight, the newsletter has proven useful to employees at tech companies, digital rights researchers, people who are looking to build a reading habit or looking to learn more about tech policy.
If you like the newsletter or find it useful, consider buying me a cup of coffee (or ice cream).
You can pay securely through this link, powered by Instamojo.
What I Read This Week:
Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox by Lina Khan. [Link; Link with my comments]
What You Should Know:
Competition Law in the US does not treat predatory pricing and integration across business lines as anticompetitive.
This is a problem because:
- Platform markets tend to prioritise growth over profits, so predatory pricing becomes a viable strategy.
- Online platforms, integrating across markets, can serve as critical intermediaries, on which their rivals depend.
Lina Khan’s solution:
We need to replace the consumer welfare standard with an approach that focuses on preserving a competitive process and market structure.
Or, if we do accept these platforms as monopolies or oligopolies, then we need to apply elements of a public utility regime that limits abuse of power.
Data Sufficiency and Graphs (from the source):
Two things you need to look at here (that sentence about Bezos and the graph which supplements it.
What I Have Been Reading:
Book #17: Algebra of Happiness by @profgalloway. One of those books I really wanted to read again to sort out my priorities. Also, Prof G is incredibly candid and thoughtful when doling out life advice. Must read. The Algebra of Happiness: The pursuit of success, love and what it all means: Amazon.in: Galloway, Scott: BooksThe Algebra of Happiness: The pursuit of success, love and what it all means: Amazon.in: Galloway, Scott: Booksamazon.in