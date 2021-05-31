Hand Me the Paper: Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox

To my delight, the newsletter has proven useful to employees at tech companies, digital rights researchers, people who are looking to build a reading habit or looking to learn more about tech policy.

What I Read This Week:

Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox by Lina Khan. [Link; Link with my comments]

What You Should Know:

Competition Law in the US does not treat predatory pricing and integration across business lines as anticompetitive.

This is a problem because:

Platform markets tend to prioritise growth over profits, so predatory pricing becomes a viable strategy. Online platforms, integrating across markets, can serve as critical intermediaries, on which their rivals depend.

Lina Khan’s solution:

We need to replace the consumer welfare standard with an approach that focuses on preserving a competitive process and market structure.

Or, if we do accept these platforms as monopolies or oligopolies, then we need to apply elements of a public utility regime that limits abuse of power.

Data Sufficiency and Graphs (from the source):

Two things you need to look at here (that sentence about Bezos and the graph which supplements it.

What I Have Been Reading: