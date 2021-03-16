Hand me The Paper #7

A newsletter that chomps through PDFs and brings you the hottest content from the very niche world of tech-academia. Bite-sized.
What I Read This Week:
The Economic Consequences of Data Privacy Regulation: Empirical Evidence from GDPR, by Guy Aridor, Yeon-Koo Che, and Tobias Salz in the National Bureau of Economic Research. [Link, Link with my comments].
What You Should Know:
It has been a while since the GDPR came into effect, and we are now in a better position to understand how it impacts user preferences and data collection practices by platforms.
- Before the GDPR, privacy-conscious consumers were using less efficient, browser-reliant privacy protection practices, such as cookie deletion to opt-out of data collection.
- Such practices created noise in the data being collected by platforms as artificial short browsing histories were mixed with ‘genuine’ user data.
- Since the GDPR’s consent requirement gives users the power to opt-out of data collection practices, privacy-conscious users have used their rights instead, leading to less noise in data collected.
- As a result, the average value of the remaining users has increased for advertisers.
Data Sufficiency (from the source):
TL;DR- Post-GDPR consent is more powerful and a lot more functional.
What I Have Been Reading: