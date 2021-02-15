Hand Me the Paper #5

You can subscribe to the newsletter here.
I do a fair bit of reading. I read 52 books last year and am doing it again this year.
Starting this year, I also plan on reading more academic papers around tech and policy. Recording my readings and (sometimes, observations + annotated copies on this newsletter). Please do recommend papers and share your insights!
What I Read This Week:
Google Data Collection by Professor Douglas C. Schmidt, in Digital Content Next. [Link]
What You Should Know:
Google collects a LOT of data, most of it is passive in nature.
- Passive data is when information is exchanged in the background without any notification to the user. (eg, Android phones will share your location with Google after you enter a search query)
- The other half of the data is active, where information is directly exchanged between you and Google. (eg, what you type in the search box)
- According to the study, Google collects more passive data than active (by a ratio of 2:1) and combines it with personal information it has about you.
- This collection happens significantly more if you own an Android phone, but is also present in iOS devices, especially if you use Google services.
- If you are looking for a headline with no nuance, Android phones submit data to Google 10x more frequently than iPhones communicate with Apple.
Data Sufficiency and Shiny Graphs (from the source):
What I Have Been Reading: