Hand Me the Paper #4

I do a fair bit of reading. I read 52 books last year and am doing it again this year.
Starting this year, I also plan on reading more academic papers around tech and policy. Recording my readings and (sometimes, observations + annotated copies on this newsletter). Please do recommend papers and share your insights!
What I Read This Week:
Behavioural Experiments in Data Privacy by IntAct, Busara Center for Behavioral Economics, and Centre for Social and Behaviour Change. [Link]
Here is a link to the document with my comments in the margins.
What You Should Know:
People can be nudged to become more privacy-conscious.
However, what those nudges should be is different for different countries.
What I mean is this:
- Soft nudges (like displaying a summary of what data is being collected and how it is being used) have a significant impact on data sharing behaviour in Kenya, but not in India.
- Compared to Indians, Kenyans have a more vigilant approach to privacy policies, but also share more data, showing more trust in data sharing.
- For Indians, hard nudges like cool down periods (which force users to stay on the privacy policy page for a few minutes) work better.
Data Sufficiency and Shiny Graphs (from the source):
What I Have Been Reading:
Book #6: Samsung Rising @geoffrey_cain. A lot of learning for me in this one. I learned so much about the dynamics around Samsung and its operations in South Korea, or about how Apple, Jobs, and the iPhone changed the company. This book is a great read.
Music to My Ears:
This podcast episode featuring Amit Varma and Chinmay Tumbe talking about pandemics. Was three hours, felt shorter. Audio gold.