Hand Me the Paper #4

I do a fair bit of reading. I read 52 books last year and am doing it again this year.

Starting this year, I also plan on reading more academic papers around tech and policy. Recording my readings and (sometimes, observations + annotated copies on this newsletter). Please do recommend papers and share your insights!

What I Read This Week:

Behavioural Experiments in Data Privacy by IntAct, Busara Center for Behavioral Economics, and Centre for Social and Behaviour Change. [Link]

Here is a link to the document with my comments in the margins. [Link]

What You Should Know:

People can be nudged to become more privacy-conscious.

However, what those nudges should be is different for different countries.

What I mean is this:

Soft nudges (like displaying a summary of what data is being collected and how it is being used) have a significant impact on data sharing behaviour in Kenya, but not in India. Compared to Indians, Kenyans have a more vigilant approach to privacy policies, but also share more data, showing more trust in data sharing. For Indians, hard nudges like cool down periods (which force users to stay on the privacy policy page for a few minutes) work better.

Data Sufficiency and Shiny Graphs (from the source):

