Hand Me the Paper #12: Looking at the Indian gig economy

What I Read This Week:
IFAT and ITF – Locking Down the Impact of Covid-19 by the Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers (IFAT) and International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF). [Link, Link with my scribbles].
What You Should Know:
The pandemic and the lockdowns have been backbreaking for app-based workers. The report cites five surveys that tell you how dire the situation is and how little has been done about it. Here is the gist:
- Long working hours and the hostile work environment has led to multiple health concerns including, backaches, liver issues, waist pain, and neck pain.
- 51% of survey respondents have taken vehicle loans from 19 national public sector banks with average monthly EMIs from ₹10000-₹20000.
- Before the lockdown (and after the pandemic hit), the average weekly income for drivers was between ₹0-₹2250.
- 85% of respondents did not receive any financial aid and 90% did not receive any food relief or ration kits.
- The easing of lockdowns has not helped. 70% of respondents made “zero earnings” in the first week of reopenings.
Data Sufficiency and Graphs (from the source):
What I Have Been Reading:
