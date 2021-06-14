Hand Me the Paper #12: Looking at the Indian gig economy

To my delight, the newsletter has proven useful to employees at tech companies, digital rights researchers, people who are looking to build a reading habit or looking to learn more about tech policy.

If you like the newsletter or find it useful, consider buying me a cup of coffee (or ice cream).

You can pay securely through this link, powered by Instamojo.

What I Read This Week:

IFAT and ITF – Locking Down the Impact of Covid-19 by the Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers (IFAT) and International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF). [Link, Link with my scribbles].

What You Should Know:

The pandemic and the lockdowns have been backbreaking for app-based workers. The report cites five surveys that tell you how dire the situation is and how little has been done about it. Here is the gist:

Long working hours and the hostile work environment has led to multiple health concerns including, backaches, liver issues, waist pain, and neck pain. 51% of survey respondents have taken vehicle loans from 19 national public sector banks with average monthly EMIs from ₹10000-₹20000. Before the lockdown (and after the pandemic hit), the average weekly income for drivers was between ₹0-₹2250. 85% of respondents did not receive any financial aid and 90% did not receive any food relief or ration kits. The easing of lockdowns has not helped. 70% of respondents made “zero earnings” in the first week of reopenings.

Data Sufficiency and Graphs (from the source):

What I Have Been Reading: