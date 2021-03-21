Great power but responsibility?

This column was first published in Deccan Herald. Views are personal.

In last month’s column, I mentioned that the US and India were likely to update their intermediary liability rules sometime in the future. Intermediary liability laws decide if social media platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp can be held responsible for the content that users like you and me post. The last time these rules were updated, the process happened in relative obscurity. However, I mentioned any new updates would come under the public spotlight.

