Galwan Anniversary – Blinken-Yang Chat – G7 Meeting – Xuanyan Commentaries – Rectification Campaign – Trade Data – Anti-Sanctions & Data Security Laws – Af-Pak Trilateral – Vaccine Diplomacy

I. India-China Ties

Let’s begin with trade data; this week we learned from China’s General Administration of Customs that trade between China and India soared 70.1 percent in US dollar terms in the first five months of this year to $48.16 billion. Chinese exports to India grew 64.1 percent year-on-year from January to May, while imports surged 90.2 percent. Global Times says that “if anything, these extraordinary growth rates show that China-India trade has largely shrugged off the impact of the political tensions caused by the border friction last year, bouncing back quickly.” Fair, but this misses the larger point about the trend of segmented globalisation particularly with regard to critical sectors. Anyway GT also takes shots at India’s “self-reliance strategy,” arguing that “trade barriers aimed at blocking Chinese goods have not only increased the living cost for Indian households, but also affected the local manufacturing activities due to lack of production supplies.” HT’s report on this points out that Chinese exports to India rose sharply between April and May, and this is likely a result of the import of increased pandemic-related supplies.

Anyway, just to underscore that the economic relationship is not anywhere near normal, the Indian Olympic Association has canceled a sponsorship deal with Chinese sportswear brand Li Ning, following a public backlash. Caixin reports that IOA President Narinder Batra and Secretary General Rajeev Mehta did not name Li Ning in their statement. But they said that the organization was “aware of the emotions of our fans” and had decided to “withdraw from our existing contract with an apparel sponsor.” The statement added that the association “would like our athletes to be able to train and compete without having to answer questions about the apparel brand.”

