From RSVP and SCAM to PRAGATI and PRASAD: What PM Modi’s Acronym Strategy Tells Us

From coining A-B-C-D (Adarsh, Bofors, Coal, and Damaad) in 2013 to N-A-R-I (Nutri-sensitive Agricultural Resources and Innovations) in 2020, PM Modi has contributed several acronyms and phrases to India’s political lexicon and public dialogue. But the central theme of the acronyms and phrases is the aspirational communication approach that PM Modi has adopted to instill lofty aspirations for the nation.

Furthermore, with the current generation’s memory lasting barely longer than a goldfish, one cannot expect them to recall these words for long. With the 2024 elections in a little more than 2 years, it will be interesting to observe how the ruling party will reflect on such terminologies or will the PM’s communication team change direction in its outreach.

