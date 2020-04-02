Financial assistance towards course fees

The Takshashila Institution announces maximum financial assistance towards the course fees to applicants who are economically impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. This is available to applicants of our Graduate Certificate Programme in Public Policy (GCPP) across course fees of all three specialisations (Public Policy, Technology & Policy and Defence & Foreign Affairs).

Applicants who meet our admission criteria but have suffered loss of income due to the COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown since 1st March 2020 will be eligible for this financial assistance. Our online payment gateway allows payments in EMI for some payment methods.

The next cohort of our GCPP programme is scheduled to start on Saturday, 9th May 2020.

Applicants are requested to submit their applications on or before the application deadline of Sunday, 26th April to be eligible for this financial assistance.

The Takshashila Institution requests everyone to stay home and stay safe.