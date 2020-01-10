Eye on China: Taiwan Polls – Pak Drills – US Deal – Xi’s Mission – Defaults & Revenue – Wuhan Flu

Eye on China is a weekly bulletin offering news and analysis related to the Middle Kingdom from an Indian interests perspective. This week Xi Jinping concludes the “staying true to our founding mission” campaign; party committees in enterprises get more teeth; tensions escalate in the South China Sea; India’s Northern Army Commander visits China and much more…

I. Xi’s Mission

For this section this week, I’m going to be doing a bit of a sweep from late December. There are three important speeches to look at. The first is the late December Politburo meeting. Xinhua’s readout of the meeting said:

Politburo “members spoke one by one, examining themselves in aspects such as ideals and convictions, political integrity, sense of responsibility, and serving the people. The meeting noted that it is a major political task for the entire Party to arm itself with Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and put it into practice. The meeting stressed upholding Xi’s position as the core of the CPC Central Committee and the whole Party, as well as the authority of the CPC Central Committee and its centralized, unified leadership, saying that it is the fundamental political guarantee for socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era to achieve continuous progress.”

Sinocism’s Bill Bishop notes that “the English readout of the Politburo Democratic Life meeting did not mention ‘People’s Leader’, or the extremely fulsome praise of Xi that is included in the Chinese version.”

The next was Xi’s regular end of the year speech. It’s not very different from the usual new year speeches that he’s done. He highlighted some of the achievements, with the regional development strategy getting priority mention. He also pointed to the importance of 2020 as a milestone year in achieving a moderately prosperous society. Interestingly, he didn’t mention Taiwan in the speech at all.

Finally, there was a meeting this week focussed on the campaign titled: “staying true to our founding mission,” which began in May 2019 and is now seen as largely completed. Xinhua reports Xi as saying: “We must resolutely remove whatever weakens the Party’s advanced nature and undermines the Party’s purity, and rid ourselves of any tumor that erodes the Party’s health,” adding that the Party should resolutely guard against all dangers of running counter to the original aspiration and the mission or shaking the foundation of the Party. He also outlined certain tasks that are musts going forward. You can access his full speech in Chinese here.

