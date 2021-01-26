Eye On China: LAC Talks & Villages – Corruption & Centenary – Signals For Biden – Antitrust – CPEC

Eye on China is a weekly bulletin offering news and analysis related to the Middle Kingdom from an Indian interests perspective.

I. India-China Ties

So, the 9th round of Corps commander-level talks are underway today at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control opposite Chushul which is one the Indian side of the LAC. The last such talks were held on November 6, 2020. A few bits of information to note ahead of the talks. First, at an event in Jodhpur, where India and France were carrying out joint drills, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said: “If they (China) can get aggressive, we will also get aggressive. We have full preparations (to meet any eventuality).” Then we had Defense Minister Rajnath Singh telling a TV channel that:

“Reduction in the number of troops won’t happen. India won’t reduce troops deployment unless China initiates the process.”

“There is no deadline when it comes to matter like the ongoing standoff. You can’t fix a date…We are confident of finding a solution through talks.”

On the 9th round of talks also, he said that the Chinese side proposed to hold these on January 19. But that request came a day before the proposed date. So India had asked for the date to be pushed to 23-24. Rajnath also commented on the controversy around the Chinese-built village along the border with Arunachal Pradesh. But before that, let’s look at what the controversy is about.

Early last week, NDTV reported that China has constructed a new village in Arunachal Pradesh, consisting of about 101 homes. The village, located on the banks of the River Tsari Chu in the Upper Subansiri district, is approximately 4.5 kms within Indian territory of the de facto border. Based on satellite data assessments, the report says that the village was built between November 2019 and November 2020. It further added “though this area is Indian territory, according to official government maps, it has been in effective Chinese control since 1959. However, earlier only a Chinese military post existed, but this time a full-fledged village that can house thousands has been built.” In response, the Indian MEA said that India “too has stepped up border infrastructure including the construction of roads, bridges etc” in Arunachal. It added that the “Government remains committed to the objective of creating infrastructure along the border areas…(and) keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on India’s security.” The MEA statement suggested that the village was built “along” the border. So it doesn’t clearly state whether this is in territory that India claims.

Here’s what the Chinese foreign ministry said about the NDTV report: “First, I’d like to tell you that China’s position on the east sector of the China-India boundary, or Zangnan (the southern part of China’s Tibet), is consistent and clear. We have never recognized the so-called ‘Arunachal Pradesh’ illegally established on the Chinese territory. China’s normal construction on its own territory is entirely a matter of sovereignty.” To me, even this doesn’t really clarify whether China had been in control of the said territory. But then, there’s really no reason for Beijing to provide that clarification.

Global Times, meanwhile, had two Chinese analysts talking about the report. Qian Feng, director of the research department at the National Strategy Institute at Tsinghua University, said that “China and India haven’t demarcated the border line of this area yet. So they cannot accuse China of building a village on the Indian side.” This is a dangerous perspective, to be honest; and I am not sure how much it reflects official thinking. But what this basically means is that until the boundary is demarcated, it’s all fair game. And that’s never going to happen since even maps haven’t been exchanged to understand claims. The report also has Zhang Yongpan, a research fellow of the Institute of Chinese Borderland Studies of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), as saying that “It’s absurd for the Indian government to use this line (McMahon Line) to determine the territory administered by China and India. Indian media should not bring about the issue when the country is still plagued by the serious situation of a COVID-19 pandemic.”

Moreover, it is important to note that this village building is not an isolated event. It’s part of long-stated policy by the Chinese side. My colleague Suyash Desai’s Takshashila PLA Insight newsletter discusses this with references from the works of Professor Taylor Fravel and Jayadeva Ranade. In a nutshell, there are over 600 of such villages being built across 21 counties along the frontiers of Tibet. The work began in 2017 and will be completed by 2021. Ananth Krishnan’s story on these developments, meanwhile, quotes Claude Arpi. It says that “the construction appeared to be part of a programme by China to build what it calls ‘poverty alleviation’ villages. He estimates that under the initiative, launched after a Tibet economic work conference in 2015, some 600 villages have been built, of which around 100 are in border areas.” So, responding to all this, Rajnath Singh said that India is also developing infrastructure “at a very fast rate.” He, too, did not clarify anything about the location of the village.

Moving on, there were a couple of India-specific questions that came up at the Chinese foreign ministry’s press briefings this week. First, there was discussion on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s invitation to South Korea, India and Australia as guests to this year’s G7 meeting. The Bloomberg reporter who asked the question mentioned a D10 formulation. Hua Chunying challenged that, establishing that this was not what Johnson said. And then she said: “We oppose abusing the name of multilateralism for bloc politics, ideologizing multilateralism to target certain countries, and imposing rules devised by a very small number of countries on the international community under the pretext of multilateralism. We hope that relevant countries will develop friendly and cooperative ties with others on the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit.” PTI then asked her a question about the possibility of the return back to China of nearly 25,000 Indian students studying in Chinese academic institutions. From what she said, this doesn’t look like it’s happening anytime soon. There was also a question regarding former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s suggestion that India and Brazil walk out of BRICS. Hua put the onus on the Indian and Brazilian journalists present, asking them whether they believed the people of their countries viewed China as a thread. She then said: “I feel there aren’t so many people in the world who would deign to collude with him (Pompeo) at the expense of their own credibility.” While on this, Sergey Lavrov spoke about Russian engagement with India and China during the standoff in Ladakh last year. “We are friends with India. We are doing utmost so that peace and tranquillity is established between India and China. RIC format has contributed to peace and stability and the last meeting of the foreign ministers had political dialogue and RIC dialogue is continuing at various levels,” he said. Lavrov also said that the US’ Indo-Pacific strategy will not affect ties with India, calling Delhi a “very special and very privileged partner.” While noting this, also note Lavrov’s comments on China-Russia ties: “We can talk endlessly about Russian-Chinese cooperation that embraces a very wide range of spheres, almost all spheres of human activity, and the activities of states.” China’s Hua Chunying responded to this saying: “Indeed, our solidarity is firm as a mountain and our bond of friendship unbreakable…In developing China-Russia strategic cooperation, we see no limit and no forbidden zone to how far this cooperation can go.”

Finally, a couple of other stories that are worth noting. First, the Indian government pushed back against China’s plan to build a dam on the Brahmaputra river at Medong in Tibet, emphasising that it will be an encroachment on the rights of lower riparian states like India and Bangladesh. Second, the Economic Times reports that the “Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Criminal Investigation Departments (CID) of various state police forces are set to launch probes against more than two dozen China-backed fintech lenders, such as SnapIt Loan, Bubble loan, Go Cash and Flip Cash, having directed payment gateways to stop processing their transactions and payments…” Third, PTI reports that the Chinese apps that were blocked last year, will remain blocked. The Ministry of Electronics and IT has apparently sent a notice to the companies following their replies.