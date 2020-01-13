Expect China to intensify pressure campaign after Tsai Ing-wen’s victory

Cross-strait ties are likely to get far more frosty, with serious implications for the security dynamic in East Asia, after Tsai Ing-wen’s victory in Taiwan’s presidential election.

In many ways, Saturday’s was a historic election. Nearly 75 percent of the 19.31 million eligible voters cast their ballot, with Tsai bagging over 57 percent of the vote. Her nearest rival, the Kuomintang’s (KMT) Han Kuo-yu, could only manage 38.6 percent of the vote. Also elected were 113 new members to Taiwan’s legislature, the Legislative Yuan. Tsai’s pro-independence leaning Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lost seven seats in the legislature but managed to retain its majority, winning 61. The KMT, on the other hand, gained three seats, increasing its 2016 tally to 38.

