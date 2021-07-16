Emerging Paradigms of National Security: Threats & Responses

With the rise of China, and the deepening contestation between several powers, the international order is in a state of flux, searching for equilibrium. India’s relationships with internal and external political entities are now increasingly complex and elastic, with dynamic variances between cooperation and conflict. The rise of China and its disputes with the US have unleashed multiple tensions due to shifts in the tectonic plates of global geopolitics. These shifts have manifested in the reworking of relationships that impact the sources and characters of threats. This article brings out that In India’s national security paradigm, all threats that have the potential to impact its core interests and developmental progress substantially and negatively, would be issues of concern for national security.

