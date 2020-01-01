Downward trend in defence allocation is a cause for concern

Government Budgets should be seen in the context of ground realities and future targets. The immediate context of the latest defence Budget is the stand-off between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh. This stand-off has underlined the need to urgently equip India’s defence forces to manage the strategic challenge posed by China. More firepower than Pakistan can no longer be the end goal of defence planning.

The other important factor is Covid-19. Last year’s economic downturn further reduced the fiscal space and precluded a substantial rise in defence expenditure. Given that the government expects the economy to cross the pre-pandemic level in the upcoming financial year, it is worth comparing this year’s defence Budget with the pre-pandemic and pre-Ladakh stand-off year, fiscal year (FY) 20. Comparing expenditures with last year — an anomaly on many counts — is not as helpful.

First, the overall trend in defence spending is not encouraging. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) expenditure now comprises 2.02% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) – down from 2.22% in FY20 – and 13.3% of central government expenditure, down from 16.7% in FY20. The more worrying part is that since FY10, the MoD’s expenditure as a proportion of government expenditure has been falling steadily. The parliamentary standing committee on defence’s exhortation that defence spending of 3% GDP is “optimal and necessary for ensuring the operational preparedness of the forces” hasn’t helped.