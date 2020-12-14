Apply To Our Courses Now!
Dec
2020

Don’t take the bat home, yet!

By
,

This article was first published in Deccan Herald. Views are personal.

In a pre-pandemic world, winters in the Seth household used to be filled with gully cricket. Spending cold weekend mornings at a park with your friends was one of life’s small luxuries for as long as I can remember. More often than not, games would not end organically when everyone was tired and wanted to go home. Instead, they would end when the person who owned the bat decided to leave. No wonder those Dream Eleven IPL ads with Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma struck a chord with millions of Indians (including me).

Related Articles

About Author

Rohan Seth

Latest Books

India’s Marathon: Reshaping the Post-Pandemic World Order
November 18, 2020By , and
Between the Buyer and the Seller
August 25, 2017
Book: Distance from Delhi—Essays on Geopolitics, Economics and Public Policy
December 15, 2015By , , , , and