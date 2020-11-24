Don’t micromanage

This article was published originally in the Orissa Post. You can read the full article here.

Nokia was once the world leader in mobile phone handsets. Its largest manufacturing plant was located in Sriperumbudur in India as part of a Special Economic Zone. In a six-year period, it produced more than 500 million handsets, much of them exported. Nokia employed a workforce of 30,000 including employment, and it had a big share of women employees. Nokia was indeed the rockstar example of what it means to make India a manufacturing hub of the world.

