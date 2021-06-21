Direct tax revenue falls below indirect taxes for the second time in 13 years, hurting the poor

Next month we will celebrate 30 years of the launch of economic reforms. On June 21, 1991 Narasimha Rao was sworn in as India’s ninth Prime Minister, and his tenure would turn out to be historic in delivering economic reforms to modern India.

A month later on July 24, 1991 his finance minister Dr. Manmohan Singh presented his maiden and landmark budget. Quoting Victor Hugo in Parliament, Dr. Singh said, “…no power on earth can stop an idea whose time has come. I suggest to this august House that the emergence of India as a major economic power in the world happens to be one such idea.”

