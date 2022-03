Even after fourteen months of initiation of the vaccination campaign, India still hasn’t begun booster doses for all adults. Understanding that the recent surge in cases due to the detection of new variants can be a cause of concern, India should start allocating third doses for all people. We have the capacity to give out third doses to all, it would be foolish to not get as many as we can get vaccinated before a new variant strikes.

