Covid hospital, not coastal road

Mumbai is the richest municipality in India with a budget whose size dwarfs many state government budgets. For instance it is 50 per cent larger than the state budget of Goa. It can legitimately brag about many excellent hospitals, which provide highly subsidised healthcare services to the poor and vulnerable. Patients flock to Mumbai’s hospitals from across the country, and the city does not discriminate against anybody. The doctors, nurses, ward staff are all dedicated and constantly fighting uphill battles against rising caseloads, inadequate infrastructure, long working hours and funding shortage.

Wait a minute. Is Mumbai not the richest civic body in the country? And it has funds shortage? Despite sitting on real estate whose value if greater than gold? How come?

