Create Your Own World Order

Dealing with Covid-19

April 9, 2020By, and

Takshashila Strategic Assessment: India and the Saudi-Russia Oil Price War

Download the full Strategic Assessment as a PDF. Executive Summary Global oil prices have fallen by about half since early March 2020. On one hand, the coronavirus pandemic is sweeping...
March 28, 2020By, and

Takshashila Strategic Assessment: The Economics and Politics of Pakistan’s COVID-19 Response

By Sarthak Pradhan, Sakshi Arora, and Pranay Kotasthane Download the full Strategic Assessment in PDF Executive Summary As of March 27th, Pakistan had the largest number of COVID-19 cases in...