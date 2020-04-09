POLICY SCHOOL
Takshashila Policy Research
,
Updates
,
Foreign Affairs, Defence and Security
,
covid-19
,
covid-research
•
April 9, 2020
•
By
Aditya Ramanathan
,
Anirudh Kanisetti
and
Anupam Manur
Takshashila Strategic Assessment: India and the Saudi-Russia Oil Price War
Download the full Strategic Assessment as a PDF. Executive Summary Global oil prices have fallen by about half since early March 2020. On one hand, the coronavirus pandemic is sweeping...
Takshashila Policy Research
,
Updates
,
Foreign Affairs, Defence and Security
,
covid-19
,
covid-research
•
March 28, 2020
•
By
Sarthak Pradhan
,
Guest Post Takshashila
and
Pranay Kotasthane
Takshashila Strategic Assessment: The Economics and Politics of Pakistan’s COVID-19 Response
By Sarthak Pradhan, Sakshi Arora, and Pranay Kotasthane Download the full Strategic Assessment in PDF Executive Summary As of March 27th, Pakistan had the largest number of COVID-19 cases in...