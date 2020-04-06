Create Your Own World Order

Dealing with Covid-19

April 6, 2020

Survey Findings: Perceptions of PRC amid Covid-19 pandemic

A significant majority of Indians believe that the People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) opacity and mismanagement of the outbreak of Covid-19 is to blame for the global pandemic. Despite that,...
April 4, 2020

Kautilya and COVID-19

Author: Dr Kajari Kamal, Research Faculty, Takshashila Institution. Why is it that Kautilyan principles are invoked only when India tries to outdo its neighbor through an unconventional military endeavour (recent India-Pakistan conflict),...
March 27, 2020

India, Disease, and Global History

The way that India reacts to any macrohistorical trend often determines the course of global history. And yet, as Covid-19 looms over 1.3 billion people, there seems to be little...