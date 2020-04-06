POLICY SCHOOL
POLICY RESEARCH
PUBLICATIONS
SCHOLARS
EVENTS
About
Opportunities
Media
Contact
Newsletters
Covid-19
About
Opportunities
Media
Contact
Create Your Own World Order
MENU
MENU
Policy School
Policy Research
Publications
Scholars
Events
Newsletters
Covid-19
Dealing with Covid-19
All
Research
Comment
Blog
Podcast & Videos
0
Blog
,
Publications
,
Comment
,
covid-19
,
covid-blog
•
April 6, 2020
•
By
Manoj Kewalramani
Survey Findings: Perceptions of PRC amid Covid-19 pandemic
A significant majority of Indians believe that the People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) opacity and mismanagement of the outbreak of Covid-19 is to blame for the global pandemic. Despite that,...
0
Publications
,
covid-19
,
covid-blog
•
April 4, 2020
•
By
Guest Post Takshashila
Kautilya and COVID-19
Author: Dr Kajari Kamal, Research Faculty, Takshashila Institution. Why is it that Kautilyan principles are invoked only when India tries to outdo its neighbor through an unconventional military endeavour (recent India-Pakistan conflict),...
0
Blog
,
covid-19
,
covid-blog
•
March 27, 2020
•
By
Anirudh Kanisetti
India, Disease, and Global History
The way that India reacts to any macrohistorical trend often determines the course of global history. And yet, as Covid-19 looms over 1.3 billion people, there seems to be little...